Fans from across the country flock to Tampa for Women's Final Four

It's a special feeling when your team is still dancing in April.

"Just being here is magical," said Jamie Korman, a UCONN fan who traveled from Maryland to her first Final Four.

Big picture view:

Husky, Longhorn, Gamecock and Bruin fans as well as those who just love women’s basketball made their way from all over the country to Amalie Arena Friday evening.

"It's just awesome to see so many people just come out to enjoy women's sports. It's changed over the years, over the past 10 or 15 years that we've been coming to Final Fours," said Julie Collins from Raleigh, North Carolina.

What they're saying:

The Final Four brings fans together for hoops at the highest level.

"They’re amazing athletes, they perform really well, they're fun to watch," said Denise Hark of North Carolina.

"Its been on my bucket list for a long time. I grew up in Connecticut. So, the UCONN basketball is religion. I went to UCONN for college," said Korman.

As players inspire the next generation of fans and young players, Tampa is playing a starting role of its own, showing off on the national stage.

"Tessa Johnson is from Minnesota, and she grew up in the same city that I grew up in, St. Michael," said Sophie Cox from Minnesota.

What's next:

There’s also a free concert tomorrow at Curtis Hixon Park for fans and then Sunday's championship game tips off at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

