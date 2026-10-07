Fans pack Tropicana Field for postseason watch party as Rays advance to ALCS

The Brief Rays fans packed Tropicana Field for a Game 3 ALDS watch party against the Yankees. Tampa Bay beat New York 4-3 to sweep the series and advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2020. Former Rays outfielder Brett Phillips hosted the event, which featured giveaways, mascots and fan entertainment.



Tropicana Field sounded like the Tampa Bay Rays were playing at home Wednesday night as hundreds of fans packed the ballpark to cheer on the team during Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

The Rays went on to defeat the Yankees 4-3, completing the sweep and advancing to the American League Championship Series.

Rays fans rally around postseason run

What we know:

Rays fans gathered at the Hall of Fame Bar and Grill inside Tropicana Field to watch the team take on the Yankees.

Former outfielder Brett Phillips hosted the watch party, energizing the crowd alongside mascots Raymond and D-J Kitty, performers on stilts and a small group of boisterous Yankees fans.

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The $5 ticketed event opened doors at 7 p.m. and featured drink specials, autographed item giveaways and $5 parking in Lot 6.

Fans celebrate Rays' postseason success

What they're saying:

Longtime Rays fan Amber Simpson said the team's postseason run meant even more this year.

"Losing the roof off of the Trop and then having to play at Steinbrenner Field," Simpson said. "We’ve been down for years and this would mean everything to us."

Rays fan Chris Meguiar said the team's success made another potential sweep feel fitting.

"Everything feels like it's coming into place," Meguiar said. "We've been a team of sweeps all season, 16 in the regular season. It would just be really special to get another one."

Rays fan Brandon Arms said this year's team gave him a level of confidence he had not felt in years.

"I'm excited because this team feels like a team of destiny," Arms said. "This is the most confident I've felt in a team, maybe, honestly since 2008."

Rays advance to ALCS

What's next:

The Rays defeated the Yankees 4-3 in Game 3 to complete a three-game sweep of the ALDS and advance to the American League Championship Series.

The victory sends Tampa Bay to the ALCS for the first time since 2020.

ALCS details

What we don't know:

The Rays' next opponent and ALCS schedule were not immediately finalized. Tampa Bay will face the winner of the series between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox.