Farm animals join Zoom calls
Firefly Farm in Illinois is having some fun with its animals.
You can rent "Cece the Pig," "Mikey the Horse," or "Tessa the Goat" to make a cameo at your company's virtual meeting.
A farm representative says they've done a bunch already, including a team from Microsoft. It's a surprise for most particpants, who, at first, have no clue animals will be joining the virtual meeting.
The program is called "Animal Attendees." Prices start at $59.
You can learn more by clicking here.
Editor's Note: This story originally stated the location of the farm was Plant City, Florida. This version has been corrected.