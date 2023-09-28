Fat Bear Week is back: Here’s how you can cast your vote

article

It's almost time for Alaska's brown bears to hibernate for another winter and that means fat bear week is back!

The annual Fat Bear Week competition begins October 4 and the public gets to crown the ‘meatiest mammal’ in a tournament-style online competition.

The junior contest begins on Thursday with five cubs competing- three single cubs and a set of twins.

The bears gorge themselves on fish at the Brooks River, packing on every ounce of fat they can before heading underground.

The river is one of the last remaining health sockeye salmon runs on the planet and officials at the Katmai National Park started fat bear week to generate attention.

The bears who feast here are some of the largest bears on Earth, weighing up to 1400 pounds.

Bear 747 is a two-time winner and reigning champion. However, 480 Otis holds the eating record by downing 42 salmon in five and a half hours.

Click here to cast your vote.

Click here to watch the live cam.

