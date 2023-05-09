Fatal crash closes portion of S.R. 60 near Mulberry

article

The eastbound lanes of State Road 60 West between Turner Road and Shady Hammock Driver near Mulberry were Tuesday morning following a deadly crash.

Few details have been released, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says at least two people were killed in the crash, which involved a truck and an SUV.

Investigators expect the roadway to be closed for several hours and ask drivers to consider alternate routes.

The westbound lanes were closed following the crash, but have since reopened.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference with more information about the crash at 9: 15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.