Fatal crash on I-75 in Sun City Center snarls morning rush hour

One person is dead following a crash in Sun City Center.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred in the southbound lanes near Big Bend Road.

The view from SkyFOX shows traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

A white SUV was spotted with front-end damage. Meanwhile, a red pickup truck hauling a small trailer with a ladder on it was seen in the far right lane. It's unclear if that driver was involved in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the collision. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.