Sole survivor of deadly Plant City train v. SUV crash fights for life in Lakeland hospital

The only person who survived a horrific train and SUV collision in Plant City over the weekend that killed six people is continuing to fight for his life at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

The family of 23-year-old Guillermo Gama told FOX 13 Monday morning that Gama is showing small signs of improvement like wiggling his fingers and toes, and were told by doctors that he would not need brain surgery.

He remains in critical condition after suffering several injuries from the crash including a broken arm & hand, brain swelling, and ruptured kidneys, just to name a few.

Gama was one of seven people in a Cadillac SUV heading to a quincenera birthday party. His 22-year-old girlfriend, Aneilia Hernandez, her parents Jose and Enedelia, plus her two siblings Alyssa, 17, and Julian, 9, were also in the car along with a friend, Jakub Lopez. Jose Hernandez was driving and Gama was in the passenger seat.

Guillermo E. Gama III is fighting for his life after a train collided with the SUV he was in.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said just before 7 p.m. Saturday, the truck was crossing at a private railroad crossing on US 92 near Jim Lefler Circle in Plant City near the party venue.

Sheriff Chronister says the car went slowly across the railroad tracks, but never stopped for the oncoming train. Investigators aren’t sure why.

According to investigators, the train’s conductor did everything he could to stop, blaring the horn and flashing the lights. Yet, investigators say the SUV didn’t move and the train hit the vehicle going 55-miles-per-hour.

Six people were killed and one was critically injured in a train v. SUV crash in Plant City.

Five people were ejected, and deputies had to use the Jaws of Life to remove Jose Hernandez and Gama from the front of the vehicle.

Gama’s family is asking for the community's prayers and support as he faces a very long road to recovery.

They said he is known as "Gordo" and was working as a full-time construction worker laying cement while also studying nursing at Hillsborough Community College.