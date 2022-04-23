Fatal Polk County crash under investigation

article

A Polk City woman lost her life in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Lisandra De La Caridad Hedman, 20, was traveling eastbound on Colbert Road at the intersection of U.S. 98 around 10:15 a.m. as a 41-year-old Bartow woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler southbound on U.S. 98 approaching Colbert Road and had the right-of-way.

Deputies say, for unknown reasons, Hedman began to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 98, tried to turn onto northbound U.S. 98 and entered the path of the Jeep, which crashed into the driver’s side of Hedman’s car.

According to PCSO, the two vehicles remained together and traveled about 30 feet south in the outside lane before coming to a stop near the west shoulder of the road.

Hedman died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

Two southbound lanes of U.S. 98 in the area of the crash were closed for about three and a half hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.

