Father accused in son’s brutal murder gives fake name during first court appearance, held without bond

The father accused of brutally murdering his own 16-year-old son in Polk County faced a judge Tuesday afternoon, and things took a bizarre turn.

Stephan Rodda, 37, is accused of attacking and using a power saw to kill his son, who was also named Stephen, on Monday.

His first appearance lasted only 30 seconds, during which he told the judge he had a "pardon from Montana" and gave a fake name. Rodda also told the judge he "owns the NFL."

The judge ignored all of that, appointed him a public defender and also sent him back to the Polk County jail without bond.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference Monday in front of the mobile home where the 16-year-old son was living with his grandfather. He said the teenager was an upstanding – and by all accounts – a fine young man.

The sheriff called the father an "evil man" and said there were no words to describe the attack on his own son, which included numerous slashes to his face and body.

"We lost a great young man," Sheriff Judd said on Monday. "And, we have an evil, evil man in custody. We are going to do our best to ensure he spends the rest of his life in prison."

Sheriff Judd says the victim was an 11th grader at Frostproof High School. He had dreams of becoming an electrician and was staying with his grandfather at the home where he was killed on Old Bartow Rd.

Officials said the grandfather left the home Monday morning to go visit his wife in rehab. But when he returned home at around 11 a.m., the grandfather saw the suspect outside, who said he had just killed someone inside and that the police should be called.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating, but that it had nothing new to release.