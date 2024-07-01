FBI opens investigation into potential surrogate escrow scam

The FBI has opened up an investigation into a woman from Texas who has potentially stolen thousands of dollars from several families in Florida.

FOX 13 first told you about a married couple in Sarasota who lost tens of thousands of dollars to a company that was supposed to be holding the money for a surrogate who is to have their baby.

Now, more couples are coming forward to say their money is gone.

They have been circulating screenshots from YouTube showing Dominique Side lounging in a music video for a song she calls, "Side Hoe."

"Understanding that our money is gone and our money is probably funding these lavish lifestyles instead of allowing me to have another child is infuriating," said Anna Maria Gallozzi, who says she and her husband submitted $50,000 to Dominique Side's surrogacy escrow company, Surrogacy Escrow Account Management, or SEAM.

Their funds are now unavailable.

"Now we're sitting back like, ‘what did we do wrong?’" said Gallozzi. "And quite frankly, we didn't do anything wrong. We were just hopeful."

The FBI's Houston office now confirms an open investigation, and posted this form potential victims can fill out, including the total amount wired to SEAM and how much is owed.

An automatic reply from Side's email address says: "My sincerest apologies for the non-responsiveness. My company and I have been noticed that we are subject to an active investigation by Federal authorities. Under advice of counsel, I am not permitted to respond to any inquiries regarding the investigation."

"They're going to subpoena her bank records. They're going to subpoena her Venmo her Zelle. They're going to look at her conduct on social media. They're going to look and see what she was doing with this potential money," said legal analyst Anthony Rickman.

Because of the paper and digital trails produced by Side, Rickman expects the government will be able to build a case.

Side is being sued by a creditor for almost $1 million. There's no reason these families can't hope to have children, but getting their money back might be a tall order.

"The court can order restitution of $100,000, $50,000, $40,000," said Rickman. "But if she doesn't have it, she doesn't have it."

The FBI could not comment on the progress of their investigation.