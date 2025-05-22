FDOT's Motorcycle Safety Coalition Champion makes it his mission to save lives

The Brief FDOT's Motorcycle Safety Coalition Champion channels his experiences to educate riders and drivers during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. He has lost friends and family members to accidents and has even survived two severe accidents himself. Florida loses around 600 motorcyclists every year – or one to two lives every day, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.



Hundreds of motorcyclists die each year in Florida, and the best way to prevent these deaths is to educate those on the road, which is why May has been designated as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Big picture view:

To say Joe Glorioso has a passion for motorcycles is an understatement.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"I've been a rider for 55 years," said Glorioso. "I started out when I was five years old. I'm a third-generation motorcyclist."

He has lost friends and family members to accidents and has even survived two severe accidents himself.

"I was in the hospital for two weeks and I had a brain bleed," he said. "That was scary. It could've went all kinds of ways."

READ: FDOT bans custom bridge lighting on state-owned bridges

As FDOT's Motorcycle Safety Coalition Champion, he channels these experiences to educate riders and drivers during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

By the numbers:

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida loses around 600 motorcyclists every year – or one to two lives every day. Safety education can prevent these tragedies.

Local perspective:

More than 20 years ago, Janella Newsome lost her 18-year-old brother in a motorcycle accident. He was not wearing proper gear or a helmet.

"All of my family members strongly believe had he been wearing the proper gear, it possibly would've saved his life," said Newsome, who is a public information director for FDOT District 1. "This is the message we're trying to hit home. We want motorcyclists to enjoy motorcycles. They're fun, but sometimes it's the human behavior that becomes the major factor."

MORE: Pinellas County could bring Cross Bay Ferry service back by buying two of their own boats

Dig deeper:

Nowadays, new technology and gear such as cooling or inflatable vests help keep riders safe. And wearing a helmet increases one's chances of living significantly.

"If you're a motorist. Don't look twice. Look three times. Make sure you're looking down the road and you're clear. We're all trying to get LEDS, so look at for that light. Please watch out for others. We're all trying to get home," said Glorioso. "Motorcyclists, you have family. Slow down and suit up. Make sure you ride alive."

According to Ride Smart Florida, in 2023, Hillsborough County ranked 3rd in the state with 39 motorcycle deaths, Polk County ranked 12th with 21, and Sarasota County ranked 15th with 15 deaths.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Carla Bayron.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: