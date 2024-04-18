Federal grant money could encourage more states to provide domestic violence training for cosmetologists

U.S. Representative Laurel Lee filed a bill that would incentivize domestic violence training for cosmetologists and other beauty professionals.

Joe Cisneros is the owner of Woodlund Salon in South Lakeland. Hair stylists chatting with their clients and getting to know them is a part of their job.

"In our industry it's all about finding that beauty and finding that beauty within themselves," said Cisneros. "Sometimes people are willing to share intimate details about their life and some are not, but by coming here it's a way they can feel free about discussing such topics."

It's this close bond that Rep. Lee of Florida’s 15th District believes could be a lifeline for domestic violence victims.

She introduced the SALONS STORIES ACT, which incentivizes domestic violence awareness training for cosmetologists and beauty professionals.

"We know one in four women will be a victim of violence during her lifetime," said Rep. Lee. "A beauty professional has a unique opportunity to interact or meet with someone who may be experiencing violence at home when they're being isolated from other people."

Several states already include this training as part of the certification process. What the SALONS STORIES ACT will do is provide federal grant money to help states offset the cost of providing that training.

"Training could help determine signs that might be there," said Cisneros. "It would also give us the opportunity to give them the resources they need in a comfortable space."

In the state of Florida, cosmetologists and other beauty professionals currently don't have such training as part of their certification process.

But if this bill passes, then Cisneros says perhaps the State of Florida would be encouraged to expand that training.

"I would definitely embrace it," he said. "Knowing that in our industry we have communication with our guests that could help offer a tool for us to better assist them if we did see any signs of potential domestic violence."

The bill has been filed in the House and next it will be heard in Committee.