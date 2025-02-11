Suspects indicted in $4 million car theft ring spanning from Florida to California

The Brief Three men face federal charges and five more suspects face state charges in what prosecutors call a "major auto theft ring" that originated in Florida. A total of 91 vehicles with a combined value of nearly $4 million were stolen in an 11-month period, according to investigators.



Three men face federal charges and five more suspects face state charges in what prosecutors call a "major auto theft ring" spanning multiple states, including Florida.

Officials announced the federal indictments at a news conference in Tampa on Tuesday.

‘An old idea with a modern twist’

The backstory:

According to U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg, a total of 91 vehicles with a combined value of nearly $4 million were stolen between June 2020 and May 2021 from victims in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties.

The victims included dealerships, businesses and individual car owners, Handberg said Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg spoke on Tuesday about indictments in a "major auto theft ring."

Investigators believe the thieves primarily targeted Chrysler-made vehicles, along with other manufacturers such as Toyota, Porsche and Ford.

Handberg referred to the operation as "an old idea with a modern twist" in which members of the theft ring magnetically attached tracking devices to vehicles they intended to steal, then used an electronic key fob encoder to program blank key fobs and start the targeted vehicles.

Many of the vehicles were taken to South Florida, where vehicle identification numbers were altered, according to Handberg.

Investigators say Michael Serrano, who operated Serrano Truck Corp. in Lehigh Acres, organized the transport of at least 65 stolen cars from Florida to California.

Two men from California, Julio Sanchez and Angel Mares, are accused of using their businesses to facilitate the sale of the vehicles to "unwitting purchasers."

"Use of technology aside, this scheme was a simple one: steal cars, alter their vehicle identification numbers, transport the stolen cars to another location, sell them and divide their profits," Handberg said.

Local perspective:

Posner Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT in Davenport had to take preventative measures to protect their muscle cars from being stolen right off the lot.

"We had to position our lot where the high-horse powered vehicles were in the middle, because we've had some stolen from us, and they've hopped the curb," said Matt Greenhow, the general manager of Posner Park CDJRF.

In 2020, the dealership fell victim to the auto theft ring. He hopes these arrests send a loud and clear message to other potential thieves.

"Hopefully others see it and know they're being watched," said Greenhow. "If they do it, same thing will happen to them."

Evidence leads to arrests

What we know:

According to Handberg, law enforcement used surveillance videos along with DNA – including blood stains and fingerprints – to help identify the suspected thieves.

Of the 91 vehicles stolen, prosecutors say 65 were later recovered.

"This is an incredible result, and it is due to the dedicated work of a large team of investigators," Handberg said.

Serrano, Sanchez and Mares are charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of motor vehicles and sale and possession of stolen motor vehicles. Serrano faces an additional two counts of interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles.

Serrano faces up to 10 years in prison, while Sanchez and Mares each face up to five years in prison.

"This is just the beginning," Handberg said. "We will not rest until all members of this auto theft ring are charged and held accountable for their crimes."

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the names of the five people facing state charges for allegedly stealing the vehicles.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.

