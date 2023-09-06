Feeding Tampa Bay taking part in Meal Pack for 9/11 Day

As the anniversary of the September 11th attack approaches, tens of thousands of people across the country will volunteer their time to help their communities in events marking the 9/11 Day of Service.

For the first year, Feeding Tampa Bay will participate in the Meal Pack for 9/11 Day.

More than 900 volunteers will be at the Yuengling Center at USF throughout the day on September 11th, packing thousands of healthy, non-perishable meals that will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.

The meals will be distributed to individuals and families at risk of hunger across the Bay Area.

Feeding Tampa Bay CEO Thomas Mantz appeared on Fox 13 News at Noon to talk about the event and how all of us can give back to the community on 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance.