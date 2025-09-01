Felon brothers arrested for threatening couple at gunpoint over riding ATVs in front of home: PCSO

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Sibold and Jason Sibold threatened to kill a couple on Sunday evening. The brothers were upset at the couple for riding their ATV's in front of the suspects' home, according to deputies. Investigators say the suspects have 32 combined prior felony convictions.



A pair of brothers with dozens of felony convictions between them are in trouble with the law again after Polk County deputies say they pulled a gun on a couple who rode their ATVs near the brothers' home.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Joseph Sibold and 43-year-old Jason Sibold showed up at the victims' home in the Winter Haven area on Sunday evening.

Deputies say the brothers were upset at the couple for riding their ATVs in front of the suspects' home in the Reynosa Rd. area.

Jason Sibold threatened to shoot the victims while Joseph Sibold pulled a gun out of their pickup truck and handed it to Jason, according to deputies.

Investigators say Jason pointed a gun at the couple and repeated his threat to kill them before the brothers left.

Deputies say they found the suspects less than a mile away, and they initially denied being out of the house or having a gun on them before deputies arrested them.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office says Jason Sibold has 21 felony convictions and six misdemeanor convictions, while Joseph Sibold has 11 felony convictions and 11 misdemeanor convictions.

What's next:

Both suspects face the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest