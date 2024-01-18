Pinellas County fentanyl dealer arrested by SWAT team: Police

article

The Pinellas Park Police Department SWAT team arrested a fentanyl dealer in a pre-planned operation on Wednesday, according to authorities.

According to PPPD, the SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 4700 block of 88th Ave N, where Alfred Spearman lives.

Detectives found evidence linking Spearman to the armed trafficking of fentanyl, with a quantity of over 28 grams. Spearman also faces charges of possession with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

According to police, Spearman has an extensive arrest history and was last arrested by Pinellas Park police in November for possession of fentanyl with intent to sell.

"The dangers associated with fentanyl use is alarming, and this arrest reinforces our commitment to removing these substances from our community," Chief Adam Geissenberger said. "Our agency will continue to work tirelessly to safeguard the well-being of our residents".