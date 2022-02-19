FHP: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Brandon street sweeper crash

A 57-year-old man from Thonotosassa died Friday morning after being run over by a street sweeper he was operating following a crash on Brandon Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Brandon Blvd., near Robertson Street.

Troopers say the 57-year-old man was cleaning a Publix parking lot on a street sweeper when he exited the parking lot and entered the eastbound lanes of Brandon Blvd. He made a U-turn to return to the parking lot and entered the path of a Chevy Corvette, which was traveling eastbound on Brandon Blvd. and the two collided. Upon impact, the 57-year-old was ejected from the street sweeper, which kept going and ran him over.

The 57-year-old died at the scene.

The driver of the Corvette, a 43-year-old man from Seffner, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

