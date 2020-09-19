FHP: 1 dead after tractor-trailer crash in Polk County

A 25-year-old woman died Friday evening after the car she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was traveling southbound on Boy Scout Road approaching SR-60 with a one-year-old passenger.

At the intersection, controlled by a stop sign she continued into the path of a tractor-trailer, according to FHP.

Troopers said, as a result, the front of the tractor-trailer collided with the passenger side of the woman’s car. She died at the scene of the crash. Her one-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

