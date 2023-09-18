FHP: 18-year-old dies after being hit by SUV, thrown off motorcycle

article

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with an SUV and being thrown off his motorcycle on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers say a 57-year-old Spring Hill woman was driving an SUV south on Devlin Street, approaching Cortez Boulevard.

An 18-year-old man from Spring Hill was riding a motorcycle west on Cortez Boulevard when the woman did not stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection, according to FHP.

Officials say the motorcycle collided with the left side of the SUV and the 18-year-old hit a parked pickup truck at 8129 Cortez Blvd after being ejected off the motorcycle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries, according to authorities.