FHP: 70-year-old Port Richey man hits pedestrian crossing SR-54

A 34-year-old Holiday man was taken to a nearby hospital after being hit by a car on SR-54, according to troopers.

Officials say a 70-year-old Port Richey man was driving his Chevrolet Malibu east on SR-54 near the intersection of Sawyer Drive early on Friday morning.

Around 4:41 a.m., a pedestrian crossed the highway and entered the path of the car, according to officials. Authorities say the 34-year-old was hit and suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say the driver did not have any injuries, but the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.