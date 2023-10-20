FHP: 70-year-old Port Richey man hits pedestrian crossing SR-54
article
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A 34-year-old Holiday man was taken to a nearby hospital after being hit by a car on SR-54, according to troopers.
Officials say a 70-year-old Port Richey man was driving his Chevrolet Malibu east on SR-54 near the intersection of Sawyer Drive early on Friday morning.
Around 4:41 a.m., a pedestrian crossed the highway and entered the path of the car, according to officials. Authorities say the 34-year-old was hit and suffered serious injuries.
Troopers say the driver did not have any injuries, but the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.