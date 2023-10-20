FHP: Flipped semi-truck blocks Pasco County traffic for 3 hours on I-75

article

Southbound lanes on I-75 were blocked by a semi-truck for about three hours on Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the truck was in the outside lane on I-75 near Milepost 293 around 5:52 p.m when another semi-truck merged into its path.

The truck driver, a 49-year-old Jacksonville man, steered to the outside shoulder and hit a light pole, according to officials.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

According to FHP, the driver over-corrected back onto the road and the truck flipped.

Authorities say the southbound lanes were blocked until 8:53 p.m. The driver was not injured, according to troopers.