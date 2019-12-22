FHP: Child dies in hit-and-run car crash on I-4

article

A young child died in a hit and run car crash on I-4 near Polk City on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two cars were traveling eastbound when one of the vehicles collided with the left rear of the other vehicle while attempting to change lanes.

The crash caused the driver of the vehicle that was hit to lose control and collide with the median guardrail, Troopers said.

A 3-year-old sitting on the lap of a passenger in the backseat was killed in the crash, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the driver and four other passengers suffered minor injuries.

FHP said the driver of the other car, a light-colored sedan, did not stop.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

