FHP: Dover man loses control, thrown out of SUV during fatal crash

A 53-year-old Dover man died after losing control of his Ford SUV on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was driving south on Paul Buchman Highway around 7 a.m. The 53-year-old lost control of the SUV for unknown reasons near the intersection of Bruton Road.

The SUV traveled to the east shoulder, flipped and stopped on the adjacent railroad tracks, according to officials.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown out of the SUV. He died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.