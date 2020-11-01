FHP: Drunk driver arrested, wrong-way driver cited following Hernando County crash 

Troopers arrested a 31-year-old man for DUI following a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Hernando County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Commercial Way approaching the intersection of Country Road. At the same time, a 31-year-old man was traveling northbound in the inside lane of Commercial Way approaching the intersection of Country Road.

Troopers say the two vehicles collided head-on just north of the intersection.

The 45-year-old woman, who was not familiar with the area and was relying on her GPS, was cited for driving on the wrong side of the divided highway, according to FHP.

Troopers say the 31-year-old man had a blood alcohol content of .245, which is more than three times the legal limit in Florida. He was later arrested for DUI.

