FHP: Impairment may have played role in multi-vehicle crash on I-75

A 34-year-old man from Orlando may have been impaired when he improperly stopped on I-75 Sunday morning and was struck from behind by a Tampa Police patrol car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

After impact, the car driven by the 34-year-old man rotated for a final rest on the east shoulder while the patrol car rotated and struck a car driven by a 32-year-old man from Tampa.

Troopers say they suspect the 34-year-old man was impaired at the time of the crash. Charges are pending as the FHP continues to investigate.

