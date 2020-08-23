FHP: Man shot on I-4 in Tampa, suspects on the run

article

A 35-year-old Tampa man was shot around 2:23 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 4 near the Hillsborough Avenue exit in Tampa.

Troopers said the victim was traveling westbound on I-4 when a black Hyundai sedan occupied by three Black males drove up to the left side of the victim’s Toyota sedan. The victim heard gunshots as his vehicle was struck by six bullets, penetrating the vehicle from the trunk to the driver’s door, according to FHP.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was struck in his left side and chest area by bullet fragments, troopers said.

According to FHP, the suspects fled westbound on I-4.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.