FHP: One dead following crash near Far Hills Lane

On Saturday morning, a 33-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Citrus County.

The man was driving a motorcycle and traveling southbound on CR-495, north of Far Hills Lane.

Police say he was turning left into the roadway when he collided with a sedan.

The motorcycle overturned, and he was ejected from the vehicle before it came to a final stop along the roadway's east shoulder while the sedan stopped at the west shoulder.

According to authorities, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where he passed away six hours later due to injuries sustained in the crash.







