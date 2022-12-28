FHP searching for driver, passenger who fled scene of fiery crash that closed I-275 Wednesday night

article

Southbound lanes of I-275 in Tampa were closed off for hours late Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle crash caused a box truck to flip and catch on fire, police said. All lanes reopened in the early morning hours Thursday.

Officers responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened between Waters Avenue and Sligh Avenue around 9 p.m., when the driver of a sedan changed lanes and collided with the right side of a box truck, causing the truck to flip over and catch fire.

(Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)

The sedan then lost control, struck a guardrail and overturned as well. Troopers said a minivan was unable to stop and crashed into the undercarriage of the box truck.

The driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries in the crash.

According to FHP, the driver and passenger in the sedan fled the scene of the crash and have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477, or **TIPS.