FHP: Teen killed in crash on I-75 in Tampa was not wearing seatbelt

A 16-year-old girl was killed Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before noon just north of the Fletcher Avenue exit.

Troopers said 16-year-old male driver in a pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control. The truck left the roadway, entered the outside shoulder and overturned, according to FHP.

The 16-year-old female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and thrown from the pickup truck, troopers said. She died at the scene.

The teenage driver and an 18-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.