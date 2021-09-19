FHP trooper dies from COVID-19

article

Brian Pingry, a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol, has died from COVID-19 complications, according to the agency.

Pingry had been with FHP for more than seven years and was a member of the 129th FHP basic recruit class. He was a field training officer and mentored new troopers. He passed away in Lee County.

"It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of one of our own – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Pingry. Trooper Pingry was a highly regarded member of the Florida Highway Patrol for more than seven years and will be truly missed by the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family. We send our deepest condolences to the Pingry family – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

