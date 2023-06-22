FHP: Woman walks across US-19, hit and killed in Pasco County

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 58-year-old woman was killed in Holiday after walking in front of a car early Thursday morning.

Investigators say a 56-year-old Tarpon Springs man was driving his car south on US-19, north of Bonita Road around 2:25 a.m.

READ: FHP: Man hit and killed in Pasco County after walking into path of car on US-19

A woman was trying to cross the highway when she entered the path of the man’s car according to officials.

Troopers say she was taken to a nearby hospital after getting hit.

According to investigators, she died from her injuries.