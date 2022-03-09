Fiery car crash in Palm Harbor sends two to hospital

article

Palm Harbor first responders say two people were hospitalized following a car crash that sparked a fire.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 near Nebraska Avenue. According to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, the vehicles involved were on fire and crews used foam to bring it under control.

In total, there were three occupants between a black Chevy pickup truck and a black Hyundai. Two were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.