Figure skaters across the country are competing in Oldsmar for the 'Winter Classic'

Hundreds of figure skaters from across the nation are in Oldsmar this week to compete in the Ice Sports Industry Winter Classic.

Skaters of all ages and skill levels will be hitting the ice to show off their moves – all hoping to bring the trophy back to their home rink.

The oldest skater in the competition is 82-year-old George Scrase. He's been skating since he was 8 years old and competes in competitions across the nation each year.

Scrase hit the ice on Friday morning for his first event, but he will be showing off his skills all weekend.

"It's still awesome. It's a great feeling. I've been doing this for several years on-and-off,” he told FOX 13. “I started skating when I was 8 years old. It's my passion. I'll just skate until I can't do it anymore.”

Competitions last throughout the weekend at the Tampa Bay Skating Academy. The events are open to the public and are free to attend from 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

