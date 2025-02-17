Crews battle large fire at Temple Terrace home
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - The Temple Terrace Fire Department says firefighters battled heavy flames coming through the roof of a home on Sunday night.
Crews responded to a home along Temple Heights Rd. around 10 p.m., fire officials said.
Courtesy: Temple Terrace Fire Department.
TTFD says the fire took about two hours to put out.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing, but officials believe it started in the attic area.
The Source: Information for the story was provided by the Temple Terrace Fire Department.
