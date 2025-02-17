Expand / Collapse search

Crews battle large fire at Temple Terrace home

Published  February 17, 2025 1:27pm EST
Temple Terrace
    • Firefighters battled a large fire at a home along Temple Heights Rd. in Temple Terrace on Sunday night.
    • It took crews about two hours to put out the fire, according to the fire department, but no injuries were reported.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - The Temple Terrace Fire Department says firefighters battled heavy flames coming through the roof of a home on Sunday night.

Crews responded to a home along Temple Heights Rd. around 10 p.m., fire officials said.

Courtesy: Temple Terrace Fire Department.

TTFD says the fire took about two hours to put out.

No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, but officials believe it started in the attic area.

The Source: Information for the story was provided by the Temple Terrace Fire Department.

