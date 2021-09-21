Fire erupts at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Firefighters are on the scene at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans after flames were seen on top of the roof.



The New Orleans Fire Department told FOX Television Stations they don’t know what caused the flames but said workers were on the roof at the time of the fire.



A spokesperson said the fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported.

RELATED: Bodycam video: Deputy pulls burning car away from home in Chisago County

The department said further details are pending.



This is a developing story. The story was reported from Los Angeles.

