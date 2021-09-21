Expand / Collapse search

Fire erupts at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Video shows smoke coming from the roof of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (Credit: @Johnny_Pawny via Twitter)

NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters are on the scene at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans after flames were seen on top of the roof.

The New Orleans Fire Department told FOX Television Stations they don’t know what caused the flames but said workers were on the roof at the time of the fire.

A spokesperson said the fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported.

The department said further details are pending.

This is a developing story. The story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 