Fire kills dog, destroys mobile home in Brooksville

A Brooksville man lost his home and his dog in a fire Sunday morning, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 16000 block of Pointview Rd.

According to HCFES, the man heard a loud pop and discovered the fire when he went to investigate the noise.

Firefighters say an extension cord plugged into an interior outlet leading to an outdoor shed sparked the blaze.

Though the man made it out before firefighters arrived, his dog died in the fire, according to HCFES.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss due to the damage sustained in the fire.

The man will be staying with relatives who live nearby.

