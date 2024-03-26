Fire Rescue dog sworn in to work with Venice firefighters

article

Venice Fire Rescue has sworn in its newest member of the team: a dog named Misty.

The 2-year-old English Cream Golden Retriever comes to the agency thanks to a donation from the organization K9s for Warriors.

As the station dog, Misty's job is to lift spirits when first responders answer some of their toughest calls.

Venice Fire Rescue takes Misty's paw print as she's sworn in to work with more than 70 firefighters.

"Her only goal is to be at the fire station and when the guys come back from a really bad call," said Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Hartley. "She is there to just give them hugs, kisses and be loving and to take their minds away from what they might have just seen."

The community has donated veterinarian services for Misty. Venice Fire Rescue is accepting donations of dog food and toys.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter