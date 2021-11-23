No injuries after Pinellas Park apartment units damaged by fire

Officials said there were no injuries following an apartment fire in Pinellas Park.

A total of three units were impacted when the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Breezeway Villas, located at 4949 91st Avenue, off 49th Street.

"My daughter called me this morning. She said she was woken up. She heard an explosion, two explosions, and they were coming out of her room and the front door and the living room kind of exploded inward," said Amy Sorrells, who believes she may have lost all her belongings in the fire. "This is kind of hard to believe, I guess. We're still kind of processing it, trying to understand how it happened."

The view from SkyFOX showed thick white smoke rising from the roof. After the smoke cleared, a gaping hole was seen from the roof.

Although firefighters have not yet determined an official cause of the fire, neighbors believe something caused two propane tanks to explode.

"I heard a lot of yelling outside and I could smell smoke," said Brittany Rodenbaugh, a tenant who lives in one of the unaffected buildings. "Parts of that building [were] flying everywhere and the flames were just -- it was bad."

Residents were evacuated from the building and the fire was under control within an hour of arrival. Five different fire agencies responded.

Sorrells said she hasn't begun to think about how this impacts her Thanksgiving plans. She is, however, thankful for one thing: her family and neighbors are safe.

"I'm very glad that everyone in the whole building, there's three units stuck together, got out and they're all safe," she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials are still evaluating the extent of the damage.