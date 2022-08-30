Firefighters send off fallen crew member’s stepdaughter to first day of school

Baltimore firefighters stepped in and gave a little girl a special send-off for her first day of school after her stepfather died in the line of duty last January.

Crews lined up outside Trinity Lutheran Christian School Monday for the young girl named Mila. The Baltimore Firefighters Union Twitter account showed Mila holding a bouquet of flowers and high-fiving firefighters are she entered the building.

Mila’s stepfather, Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler, died of injuries suffered in a partial building collapse in west Baltimore last January.

The school later announced the Lt. Kelsey Sadler Memorial Scholarship to benefit children of first responders.

"Members stepped up to ensure that Mila received a welcomed start to the school year from her extended fire department family," the union said on Facebook.

Storyful contributed to this report.


