Firefighters investigate blaze at Tampa apartment complex

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex on Spruce Street on Saturday.

The fire broke out at the Villa Sonoma condos near International Mall around 11 a.m.

Firefighters called for a second alarm response to the fire, which appeared to originate in the attic of the four-story building.

No injuries were reported. Residents of the building have been evacuated.

There's no word yet on what caused the blaze.