Firefighters save eight cats from house fire

Citrus County firefighters rescued eight felines following a house fire in Citrus Springs on Saturday.

Firefighters said nobody was home when the fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m., but 10 cats were inside the home. Firefighters were able to save eight out of the 10 cats and said five needed to be revived with pet oxygen masks.

According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, the fire appears to have started in a clothes dryer and is not suspicious in nature.

