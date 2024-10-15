First responders honored for service during Hurricane Milton

Many first responders rescued people from high water and damaged homes in the wake of Hurricane Milton. And, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wanted to make sure they knew they were appreciated Tuesday night.

Castor honored those who worked long hours after the storm with a night at Raymond James Stadium. It came just days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers honored the city with the game ball.

Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line immediately after the storm to make sure the community was safe.

"Since Tampa hasn’t taken a direct hit in 100 years, we are used to sending our resources to help others in need," Castor said.

Some first responders even lost their own homes and still answered the call to serve during and after the storm.

"We had 11 officers impacted by Helene, and we are still counting the officers impacted by Milton," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw explained.

But, they aren’t responding alone, because they have backup from law enforcement agencies across the state.

"We went to North Port to help them, and now they’re helping us," Bercaw said. "One of the commanders there developed a plan for gas stations, and ironically here we are instituting the same plan with their officers."

The entire law enforcement community showed their love and support to their brothers and sisters in blue.

"The response really symbolizes the state of Florida," Castor said. "How everyone comes together all over the state when necessary to help Floridians."

