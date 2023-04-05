Fitness coach creates largest Special Olympics team in Hillsborough County

Mark Oliver says he never really paid attention to people with special needs while he was growing up, but now they are the center of his life.

It's another day of exercise for students at Fit Athletics Academy at Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center in Plant City.

Four years ago, Mark Oliver owned a CrossFit gym and was training someone with Down's syndrome. "Literally, never seen somebody love as much as he did," said Oliver. "And I remember one day getting invited to go to the Special Olympics."

So he went.

"All I saw was just people just having fun. Whether they lost or not, they're giving each other hugs. And I'm like, this is something I need to be a part of. So I ask to get involved," Oliver explained.

Oliver got so involved, he eventually started a school for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

READ: Vietnam veteran helps lift soldiers, first responders spirits on 'Cup of Joe Radio' show

"Growing up I never really took time to help out that side of the community with special needs. I didn't even look over there and I would pass by them in high school and college," he said.

Michael Koutselas is one of his students. He suffers from depression and is bipolar.

"It's just really fun and keeps them busy on my toes," said Koutselas. "So I never have time to be sad because I'm always doing stuff."

Stuff like learning life skills and job training.

READ: Sarasota students win big at state competition and in community

"They want to live life just like we do. They want to go out. They want to have fun. They want to have love. They want to see different things. And so that's their approach," Oliver explained.

To help keep students active, Oliver created one of the largest Special Olympics team in Hillsborough County's history.

"We've sent two athletes to USA Games. We've sent over 14 people to nationals in powerlifting," said Oliver. "We are the team that gets a lot of the first-place ribbons and they work really hard."

READ: Organization helping injured veterans, first responders maintain independence

It’s hard work that makes Oliver proud.

"It's amazing and every day I wake up with a smile and I think I have the best job in the world," Oliver said. Oliver also has seven group homes and a petting farm.

Later this year he is opening up a school for non-traditional and traditional students.