Sarasota students win big at state competition and in community

Students in the Sarasota Academy of the Arts Beta Club recently won first place for large group performance at the Florida Junior Beta State Convention in Orlando.

"I think that was a huge accomplishment for us, and I think that was very well-deserved," student Miranda Nodeen said. "Everybody was really proud of themselves, and, you know, we did a lot of celebrations, always getting lots of shout-outs for it. And it's just a really good feeling to have."

The main mission of the Beta Club is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

Students in the Sarasota Academy of the Arts Beta Club during rehearsal.

"It shows the kids how to be a leader," explained Bryan Egan, music director of the Beta Club. "So many times we talk about being a leader, okay, kids, you're supposed to be leader, but we've never shown them what is a leader supposed to do or how is a leader act."

Although leadership is the main goal of the club. They also participate in performing art competitions.

Students in the Sarasota Academy of the Arts Beta Club won first place at state competition.

"I really like the way that you can really express yourself with music," said Nodeen. "And I think music is just a big part of my life, and I've always felt sort of like a connection to it."

They not only connect to the community through the arts but also through service.

Over the past year, they made thank-you cards for the military and gift bags for the homeless.

"It's just a really amazing place to be," said Nodeen. "I'm able to give back to my community and to be able to, like, just feel good about myself."

Students in the Sarasota Academy of the Arts Beta Club making cards for the homeless.

These students are coming together to have a positive impact in their community.