Four arrested in Polk County Racketeering scheme

Four men allegedly involved in a racketeering scheme to steal nearly $40,000 worth of appliances and building materials from construction sites in Polk County have been arrested.

Police say their investigation began when they responded to a burglary at a house under construction in Auburndale.

A witness said they saw two suspects putting two cabinets into a U-Haul van before driving away.

Detectives then linked numerous thefts at construction sites across Polk County and identified four suspects involved in a criminal racketeering enterprise.

During the investigation, Haines City Police officers arrested Jeromy Albertson and Randale Anderson during a traffic stop.

Police say they found stainless steel appliances in the U-Haul van that Albertson was driving.

He told officers that he and Anderson stole the appliances from a house under construction in Poinciana. Albertson also said that he was told by his uncle, Alberto Petrecca, to steal the appliances at the request of a buyer, according to authorities.

Later that day, PCSO detectives executed two search warrants; one at Petrecca's house in Dundee and one at his storage unit in Haines City.

Detectives say they recovered appliances, air handlers, ducting, plywood, and lumber stolen from various Polk County construction sites.

They also seized 89.48 grams of cocaine, 227.92 grams of marijuana, 18 Hydrocodone pills, 53 Ecstasy pills, ten handguns, and a rifle from Petrecca's house.

Petrecca admitted to selling drugs from his house for the last three years, according to detectives.

When questioned about the stolen appliances, Petrecca told detectives he "didn't ask or care" how Albertson and Anderson acquired them and suspected they might have been stolen.

Detectives said Petrecca led them to his buyer, Benjamin Adams, who owns BA Investment Team, LLC and BA Property Team.

Adams told police he bought the new appliances from Petrecca at "scratch and dent" prices.

He believed Petrecca might have been using a stolen credit card or fraud to obtain the appliances, according to detectives.

The suspects committed 14 burglaries, according to authorities.





