Five dogs killed in RV fire at Florida State Fairgrounds ahead of American Kennel Club show

At least five show dogs were killed in a massive RV fire at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

It all happened ahead of an American Kennel Club dog show.

Fire crews said at least five Boxers died in the fire as set up for the American Kennel Club's All Breed Dog Show was underway.

READ: Group causes thousands of dollars in damage after kicking front door of Riverview home

Rob Herrin, a spokesman for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, said they got a call about a fire around 2:45 p.m.

He said firefighters arrived on scene to flames shooting out of an RV near the fairground's Expo Hall. Herrin said firefighters tried to get into the RV, but it was charged with smoke.

The fire department said there were unable to save any of the dogs that were inside the RV at the time of the fire. No people were hurt in the fire.

Herrin said the RV that the fire originated in was the only vehicle involved in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it appears to be accidental.

The dog show started Wednesday and runs through Sunday. FOX 13 News reached out to the American Kennel Club and is waiting to hear back.