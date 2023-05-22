Expand / Collapse search

Five-foot boa constrictor corralled by Clearwater officer: 'All in a day's work'

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
Officer Matheny corralled the slithery suspect. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department. article

CLEARWATER, Fla. - An officer in Clearwater apprehended a slithering suspect early Monday morning.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, an officer was called to a business on the 1800 block of Drew Street for reports of a snake.

The snake was taken to an area vet in a cooler. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

Upon arrival, the officer was able to single-handedly corral a 5-foot-long red tail boa snake.

The snake was placed in a cooler for safety and driven to an area vet to be checked out.

The snake was found at a business on Drew Street in Clearwater. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

Officer Devin Matheny said, "If it was a spider, I’m out. But I’m OK with snakes."

On its social media pages, the agency commented, ‘You never know what kind of creatures and critters lurk in the night.’