Flags displayed on National Mall in honor of 600,000+ COVID-19 deaths in U.S.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A new art exhibition is being installed on the National Mall that features more than 600,000 white flags, each one representing a life lost to COVID-19 in the U.S. during the pandemic.
The display, called In America: Remember, is being organized by D.C. artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg.
The exhibition will be on display Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 3 next to the Washington Monument and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Visitors are encouraged to write a note or dedication on individual flags to honor those whose lives have been lost to COVID-19.
Those who cannot visit in person can dedicate a flag by filling out this form until September 30th, and it will appear in physical form on the National Mall.
The flag display will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to sunset and weekends from 9 a.m. to sunset.