Flamingo Festival returns to St. Pete's Sunken Gardens

Florida’s oldest living museum is back with a fan favorite this weekend, the Flamingo Festival.

Show your love, and celebrate eight years of flamingos at the Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

READ: Sunken Gardens brings tropical oasis to busy St. Petersburg

The annual festival has something for the flamingo lover of any age, including activities led by the Great Exploration Children’s Museum, live music, and face painting!

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Visitors are welcome to observe the flamingos on any visit to the Gardens, but as a treat for the festival, visitors have the chance to feed and interact with the pretty pink flock.

Flamingo encounters are $50 each and are done in groups of four. Encounters must be purchased at The Sunken Gardens, and can’t be bought ahead of time.

Admission to the festival is free with your entrance fee to the Gardens. Don’t forget to wear pink for $1 off your entrance price!