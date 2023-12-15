'Flight to the North Pole' brings joy to kids with terminal illnesses and disabilities

article

Inside the headquarters of Feld Entertainment, Brandie Ledford cherished the joy a simple train provided for her son Ivan.

The 8-year-old rode a small holiday ride at the 38th annual Flight to the North Pole.

"If you ask him if he wants to get on the train, he just lights up," she explained.

The Ledfords attended Flight to the North Pole for the fifth time. This year, the event hosted more than 300 children with terminal illnesses or disabilities.

"You want the big wow moment for all the kids," Flight to the North Pole founder Sidney Ettedgui said. "As they are coming through the entrance with the archway with the snow and everything and see what’s in front of them, that’s when you see the big smile."

Ettedgui hopes every family experiences those moments during the four-hour event, which is run by all volunteers and funded by donations. The event space was decked out in everything Christmas, from a tree forest covered in snow to the holiday train in the center.

The families were provided with lunch. After lunch, Santa arrived in style, in the back of the Grave Digger monster truck. The families ended the day receiving gifts from Santa.

READ: Group of Bay Area women raise money for Metropolitan Ministries through 'Holiday Stroll'

"It’s not only to give that moment to the kids that wait for this event every year, but also a little break for the parents," Ettedgui said.

Families like the Ledfords look forward to that break. Ivan Ledford suffered a near-drowning when he was younger.

"The best part is having community and feeling like you’re not alone," Ledford said.

Within that community, Ledford and other families can have conversations, bouncing ideas off each other.

"Most of the year when you have a child like my son, it becomes very difficult to try and navigate stuff," she said. "Sometimes when you come to things like this, you start talking and other people have resources that you didn’t know about. You can have these communications, and it actually helps you later on throughout the year."

READ: Dozens of Santas' spreading Christmas joy in Lakewood Ranch neighborhood

Along with the Christmas and community experiences, Brandie Ledford said her favorite part is seeing all the children smile.

"I love to see other kids like him who are just so happy," she said. "Never gets old, I love it every time."

For more information, click here.